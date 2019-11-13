Dealing with record-breaking cold and snow

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Record-breaking cold is hard to ignore if you’re out and about for even a few minutes, but many decided to brave the cold anyway.

“I have three shirts on and then my coat and scarf,” said Miranda Watkins.

That’s the story you’ll hear from just about anyone leaving the house, but maybe not the story you might be used to hearing this soon.

“I wasn’t expecting to see snow until… you know, end of November,” said Watkins.

“This is unusual to be this early and for it to be this cold,” said Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue.

That’s what kept county crews working since 10 a.m. Monday with no end in sight.

Champaign county trucks plow about 200 miles of road. They started Monday around 10 a.m. and had drivers out all night. Tonight, they likely won’t be done till about 7 p.m. County crews say they tried to be careful how many people they called in Monday because of the holiday.

“I’m sure we’re gonna have to continue to work on it over the next couple of days to really get the ice and snow down to what we like to see is bare pavement,” said Blue.

Plow drivers aren’t the only ones braving the bitter temps. Tow truck drivers say they’ve been dealing with repeat calls all day.

“Lot of wench outs. People sliding off the road because it got real icy real quick,” said Tatman’s Towing driver Cody Durbin.

Durbin says they haven’t called any extra crews, but those who are working, don’t have much of a break.

“We are busy. We have about 25 to 30 calls holding, if not more,” said Durbin.

While the snow is early, it’s the bitter cold that’s breaking records. Something climatologists say could actually be a sign of a longer-term warming trend. The good news is this early spell of bitter cold doesn’t have much impact on what this winter will look like. If one thing’s for certain, it’s that, nothing really is.

“Expect the unexpected because it’s gonna happen if you’re not paying attention,” said Durbin.

Champaign tow truck drivers have also been working around the clock since 6 a.m. Monday. They also aren’t sure when they’ll be finished, but they’ll re-assess tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.