Dealing with addiction on New Year’s Eve

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Tonight is New Year’s Eve, and that comes with a lot of celebration. But sometimes seeing other people enjoying life when you’re struggling can be hard. This is also a holiday that focuses a lot on drinking. No matter what you may struggle with during this holiday, there are resources out there for you.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years; those are triggers,” said Second Church of Christ Lead Pastor Greg Taylor. Taylor’s also on the Celebrate Recovery Leadership Team.

Taylor knows that getting over addiction is not a one-step process. That’s why the Celebrate Recovery program at Second First Church in Danville lets people come as they are.

“Don’t be ashamed to own it and to say I can’t to do it alone and I need help. We’re all in this together,” said Taylor. “We are a faith-based organization, and we say that unashamedly.”

The program meets once a week, and not only helps people with drug addictions, but with any habit they can’t seem to shake.

“There’s a group that’s dealin’ with life issues. There’s a homeward-bound military group,” said Taylor.

William Bales started the program in the fall of 2017.

“I was coming off of a meth addiction,” said Bales. “I was at a dangerous point, and I try to keep people from that point.”

Since then, he’s learned ways to cope with temptations.

“I know to avoid my triggers, so I just don’t allow anything around me that would trigger me, so I try to stay in the church building as much as possible.”

For some, one of those triggers can be a holiday like New Year’s Eve, where the focus for so many is on drinking. That’s something Taylor says they try their best to combat.

“Tonight, we’ll have our longest Celebrate Recovery of the year because we want people to be in a safe place where they can celebrate sobriety and celebrate the overcoming of life issues together,” said Taylor.

There are Celebrate Recovery programs in churches all throughout Central Illinois and the United States. Most provide free childcare. Below is a breakdown in our area by days of the week:

Monday:

None

Tuesday:

Second Church of Christ

3350 E Voorhees St, Danville, IL 61834

Meal: 5:30 p.m.

Services: 6 p.m.

Christian Life Church

300 N Maplewood Dr, Rantoul, IL 61866

Meal: 5:45 p.m.

Services: 6:30 p.m.

Family Worship Center

5475 Lerna Rd, Mattoon, IL 61938

Meal: 5 p.m.

Services: 6 p.m.

Crossroads Church

1602 N 1125 East Rd, Monticello, IL 61856

Snacks: 6:30 p.m.

Large group: 7 p.m.

Wednesday:

None

Thursday:

New Horizon United Methodist Church

3002 W Bloomington Rd, Champaign, IL 61822

Meal: 5:45 p.m.

Services: 6:30 p.m.

New Beginnings Church

107 S Sangamon Ave, Gibson City, IL 60936

Meal: 6 p.m.

Services/meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Friday:

Windsor Road Christian Church

2501 Windsor Rd, Champaign, IL 61822

Meal: 5:45 p.m.

Services: 6:15 p.m.

