Daycare owner accused of hurting baby

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-month-old boy is recovering after police say the child was shaken by a daycare owner.

Carmen Petak, 49, is facing aggravated battery charges. She runs a daycare out of her home in Mattoon. Police say a baby she was watching was taken to the hospital for brain injuries.

The baby, 6-month-old Karac Kearney, was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln on January 23. They were later taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Doctors there told police they could tell this baby wasn’t hurt from an accident, like a fall, because they only had head injuries. Doctors said that almost always means they were shaken. When police confronted Petak about that information, she admitted to shaking the baby out of anger.

“We have a great partnership with doctors when it comes to doctors and nurses when it comes to shaken babies that – they keep us very informed on what the conditions of the child means,” said Mattoon Police Deputy Chief Sam Gaines.

Petak was an Illinois State Trooper for four years. She was there from 2006 until she resigned in 2010.

WCIA called Petak’s daycare Monday to see if they were still in business. No one answered. WCIA also called the daycare a few days ago, and the woman who answered the phone had no comment. Mattoon police say DCFS is working with them on this investigation. WCIA reached out to them, but have not heard back.

“Obviously there’s a lot of people that this affects: the parents, the grandparents, daycare providers, because an infant that small can’t tell us what happened. It’s a major investigation – everyone gets interviewed, everyone gets brought in and interviewed. I know the doctors and nurses – they’re doing their part too,” said Gaines.