Davis visits post office, touts confidence in USPS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the midst of mail being lost or even dumped in the wrong places, Congressman Rodney Davis stopped in Champaign and talked about his trust in the USPS.

He talked about how confident he is in their services and how they’ve never lost his mail. Davis also talked about what he’s done to support them, like voting for the Delivering for America act. It gave $25 billion in emergency assistance to the postal service.

“People who work in the USPS here in central, southwestern Illinois in my district, they do a great job. We take for granted every day when we go to our mailbox, we put something in, put the flag up, it’s gone, we go get the mail that’s replaced it,” said Davis.

Davis also talked about a bill Congress passed. He says it is helping the USPS be more self-sustaining because it changed the amount they have to pre-pay into their pension. Davis did say some in Washington have talked about scaling back delivery services for rural post offices from six days a week to five. Davis says he is against that.

While Davis was in the area today, he also stopped at the Piatt County Mental Health Center. He gave them a Congressional Record, honoring them on their 50th anniversary.