“Date night” raffle to raise money for theatre

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Fischer Theatre came up with a creative way to pay the bills while the business has shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no revenue coming in, they’re doing a raffle for an exclusive “date night” to raise money.

The two winning couples will each get the theatre all to themselves. It includes drinks, snacks, a movie of their choice, and a personalized message on the marquee.

The theatre has to pay roughly $12,000 in bills each month, even during the shut down. This is a way for people to help and to have something to look forward to when the theatre is able to reopen.

Operations Manager Ashton Greer says, “In the meantime we really do need support so that we don’t struggle to get through this and we’re able to have a reopening that is meaningful and powerful and so that we can be here at the end of this.”

The winners will be announced live on Thursday on the Fischer Theatre Facebook page.

Tickets are still for sale.