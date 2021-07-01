Crisis Nursery wins nationwide award

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “To be selected with just three other organizations across the country was just a huge, huge recognition,” Stephanie Record, Executive Director at Crisis Nursery in Urbana, said.

That organization honored was right here in Central Illinois. The Crisis Nursery in Urbana was awarded for what it does for families.

The nursery was honored by the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center as one of four nurseries across the country with exemplary services. Despite the pandemic, the nursery remained open 24/7 and continued to provide a critical lifeline for parents or caregivers. The nursery is a place for guardians to bring their kids if they are in a crisis and Stephanie record, the executive director at the nursery, says its a team effort.

“I really am just super proud of our staff. For going through this pandemic and shifting all the ways we delivered services was really challenging and they all just rose to that challenge,” Record said.

The nursery has several playrooms and bedrooms for babies and kids. They said they are glad to be a safe space for people to bring their children.