Crews tearing up concrete to prepare for future downtown hotel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are tearing up a parking lot to make way for the new downtown hotel. It will be at the corner of Neil and Hill between Neil Street Blues and Sticky Rice.

The 132-room hotel will have the Marriot aloft brand. Doug Altenberger is the developer. He was on the Fighting Illini basketball team from 1983 until 1987 where he helped the Illini win a Big Ten co-title in 1984, was team MVP in 1985 and co-captain as a senior in 1987. Right now, he’s in his third year as radio analyst for the Fighting Illini Sports Network. This will be his first development in the Champaign area.

“So many people just want the ability to stay in a room, throw their stuff on the bed and then go get something to eat across the street, rather than having to get back in their car and DRIVE somewhere, so there appears to be very high demand for downtown-type hotels,” said Champaign Assistant Planning and Development Director Rob Kowalski.

City leaders say the hotel will attract more customers to businesses downtown. It’s expected to be finished sometime around the middle of next year. General Contractor WM. A. Randolph, Inc. is leading the project.

Background of site:

A hotel was at that same location from 1860 until its demolition in 1967. The city acquired the lot for parking in 2003 and issued a request for proposals for its redevelopment in 2016.