Crews respond to tractor fire

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are being called out after a tractor caught fire Monday.

It happened at 2500 North Road and 200 East Road, north of Mahomet.

The Cornbelt Fire Chief says the farmer got out of the tractor safely. No one was hurt.

Fire investigators say the tractor was leaking fuel, and the fire started near the engine.

Firefighters say high conditions were making putting out the fire difficult.

Several fire departments have issued warnings Monday saying that winds could pose a fire hazard.

