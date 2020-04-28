Crews investigate two abandoned house fires

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are investigating after two empty farmhouses caught fire early Monday morning. Those fires were only about a mile away from each other. The first was by the Piatt-Champaign County line.

Crews were called there around 10:45, but when they were heading to that fire, they noticed flames from a second one about a mile away. We talked to Dan Coffin who called in the first fire. He lives close by and says a group of kids hangs out at the abandoned property near the county line every once in a while.

“I’ve seen evidence of people being there. Just a couple weeks ago, somebody backed up a pickup truck and threw a bunch of trash off the back of it,” said neighbor Dan Coffin. “Sounds pretty suspicious. Somebody’s up to no good.”

No one was hurt. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fires.