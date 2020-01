CAMARGO, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver was rear ended after police say the other car failed to stop in time.

The two cars were headed east on Route 36 near Camargo. State Police say the driver ahead slowed down to turn south onto Route 130 and, for an unknown reason, the vehicle behind didn’t slow down and hit the car in front.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

The driver of the car who caused the collision was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.