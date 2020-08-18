CPD chief issues statement on vandalism of police station building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Department (CPD) Chief Anthony Cobb issued a statement Tuesday morning in response to acts of graffiti found at their headquarters following a Thursday protest.

In the press release, he said an event sponsored by the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition (CCARC) led to the defacement of public property that included racial slurs and threats made to city employees.

“This behavior does not reflect our city’s values as an inclusive community. There is a line between free expression and criminal intent, and it was crossed Thursday evening. This will not be allowed to happen again, and we remain committed to providing the highest levels of public safety services the community expects from us.



The vandalism to the police department disrespected the women and men who stand by to keep this community safe 24 hours a day. I am proud of these officers, and our community needs and relies upon their work now more than ever. This is a challenging time to be in law enforcement and we are grateful for the professionalism of our officers and the support of their families during these unprecedented times. If we want our city to be safe and welcoming, our police department needs the community’s partnership and assistance.



What occurred Thursday evening was nothing more than an act of division by a small group of individuals. We must be careful not to confuse this type of conduct with the necessary advocacy and activism to confront systemic racism locally. As a Black man who grew up in Champaign-Urbana and devoted his entire career to law enforcement, I am used to having my leadership challenged. The racial slur that was directed at me is one more reminder that racism remains very real and continues to impact the lives of Black people and other people of color in this community. As a leader, I will continue to push for meaningful changes. I promise our department will keep engaging and collaborating with our community to build upon and strengthen police-community relationships through mutual respect. This is a time for action, and I am confident we can create a path forward we are all proud of.” CPD Chief Anthony Cobb

The City of Champaign also issued a statement Friday in response to the protests. In that release, Mayor Deb Feinan said, “These actions are not a peaceful protest. This is hate speech leveled at our public servants, and it is unacceptable.”

CCARC at first defended the actions Friday, saying the materials used were water-soluble. The city later refuted and said the vandalism included non-water-soluble materials, such as glue and paint, which caused property damage.