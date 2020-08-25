Couple makes effort to revitalize downtown area

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)- One couple is on a mission to revitalize Hoopeston’s downtown area. Emily and Bob Brown are the owners of 112 wine and company, as well as Bricks and Ivy sports. Emily opened the coffee shop to continue a family legacy. “My mom has a coffee and wine shop in Florida, so the idea was inspired by that, that we could bring something like that to Hoopeston, so we did,” said Emily Brown. Their baseball card shop started as a passion they wanted to share with others.



“Our boys are into card collecting my husband has been since he was a young boy himself and bringing that back to the community was a really fun thing to do”. Terra Kinney works at the browns coffee shop and hopes the work they’re doing encourages shoppers and business owners alike. “We have such a great sense of community here, Emily and Bob are doing great things to help clean up the downtown, and I just hope that more people will be inspired to do the same.”



They’ve also created a farmers market for Hoopeston in hopes of bringing more traffic to downtown. The browns want others to realize all their town has to offer. “I hope that they’ll realize that Hoopeston’s a destination place to come and spend the day, come and visit all the different businesses,” said Emily Brown. If you’re looking to head to Hoopeston’s farmers market which is in the parking lot of the coffee shop, this Friday will be the last night for the summer.