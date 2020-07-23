County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Wednesday they have reached a total of 125 positive COVID-19 cases.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in a emailed statement Wednesday they have confirmed 12 new cases of the virus. They include three people in their 40s, four in their 30s, four in their 20s, and a teenager.

He added of the 12, two sets of two share a household.

Vermilion County has also recorded 10,002 negative cases screen for the virus.

The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook Wednesday there were 32 active COVID-19 cases, including one hospitalization.

The Illinois Department of Public Health’s (IDPH) Mobile Testing Team is visiting several locations in Vermilion County this week.

On Wednesday, Toole said 118 specimens were tested at Judith Giacoma Grade School in Westville. They were shut down early because of severe weather for the second day in a row.

The IDPH Mobile Testing Team will visit the following other locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 26.

Thursday, July 23 — Second Church of Christ, 3350 East Voorhees Street, Danville.

Friday, July 24 — Hoopeston Area High School, 615 East Orange Street, Hoopeston.

Saturday, July 25 — Danville Area Community College, 2000 East Main Street, Danville.

Sunday, July 26 — The Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street, Danville.

No fee or appointment is required. The administrator said results will be provided within four to seven days via telephone. People do not have to confirm they are Illinois residents to be eligible for testing.