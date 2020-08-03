County home rule fails to make it onto ballot

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The question of giving Champaign County home rule will not be on the ballot this election.

Supporters say that’s because they couldn’t get enough support for it. They would need 500 signatures for it to be on the ballot. Today is the filing deadline. Supporter and county board candidate Emily Rodriguez say she’ll be trying again in 2022. She believes home rule is what the county needs to recover losses from covid-19.

“All cities with a population over 25,000 all enjoy home rule, so it’s not a radical idea. This is something that we’re very used to seeing at the local level, and we could have benefitted quite a bit from it,” she explained.

Rodriguez said getting home rule would give the county more freedom. For example, they could eliminate cash bail. They’d also be able to find new ways to bring in money, like adding a mansion tax.