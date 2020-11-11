County has all-time high coronavirus cases

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Public Health Department says it is seeing an alarming spread of COVID-19 in that area.

Coronavirus cases in the county have reached an all-time high with new cases pouring in at a startling rate. ECPHD Assistant Administrator Monica Dunn says the virus has been frequently spread through family gatherings and there are many reports of the virus spreading in schools. In the past 24 hours there have been thirty reported cases.

Contact tracing has been overwhelming for the health department. The staff is following about 500 people daily, calling every person the positive case may have exposed to the virus. Dunn says, “We’ve never had this many cases in a day. And that’s kind of a daily occurrence for us at this point. So we are very concerned about community spread and concerned as we go in near the holidays. I’m concerned that as gatherings increase, so will the virus.”

The health department has already hired thirteen people to help with contact tracing. But they still need to hire more people to help as the cases keep rolling in. ECPHD says there could be a delay in response to COVID-19 related calls. But the department ensured that they will always investigate and follow up as soon as they can.