County confirms eight new cases of COVID-19

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Wednesday they have reached a total of 236 positive cases of coronavirus.
Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator said in an emailed statement Wednesday they had eight new positive COVID-19 cases to report. They include a person in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, and a pre-school-aged child.
“Four of the new cases today are related to a positive case from yesterday,” he said Wednesday.
The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook two cases were released from isolation Wednesday, which brought their total number of active cases to 19. One of them was hospitalized.
It has recorded 15,198 negative cases. Vermilion County’s overall positivity rate was 1.5% Wednesday.