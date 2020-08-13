County confirms eight new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Wednesday they have reached a total of 236 positive cases of coronavirus.

Doug Toole, Vermilion County Public Health Administrator said in an emailed statement Wednesday they had eight new positive COVID-19 cases to report. They include a person in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, one in their 20s, and a pre-school-aged child.

“Four of the new cases today are related to a positive case from yesterday,” he said Wednesday.

The Vermilion County Health Department said on Facebook two cases were released from isolation Wednesday, which brought their total number of active cases to 19. One of them was hospitalized.

It has recorded 15,198 negative cases. Vermilion County’s overall positivity rate was 1.5% Wednesday.