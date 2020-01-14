County boasts new machines for voters

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Vermilion County will use new voting machines in the upcoming election.

The old machines have been with the county for about 16 years. County Clerk Cathy Jenkins says the old machines were starting to break down. She knew voters wanted an option to look at a physical copy of their vote before officially submitting it, so that’s what she started looking for in a new machine.

The way the new system works is voters can either vote on paper or on a machine. If they use the machine, it prints a receipt. Then, they take that receipt or the paper ballot they voted on and slide it into the second machine.

“We knew that when we started looking for equipment, that we were gonna have to have something that was very very simple. I wanted something that people that did not do — were not in this business, did not do this, would be able to come up and feel comfortable with what we were doing. We could explain to them what we were doing,” said Jenkins.

These new machines will be at all voting locations in Vermilion County. Altogether, they cost $300,000. It was all paid for through the county clerk’s budget. The new machines do not connect to the internet.