County and city ordered to repay hospital $6.2 million in property taxes

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Years of legal battles between The Carle Foundation, Champaign County and the city of Urbana have reached a peak in court.

On Wednesday a judge ruled in favor of the foundation, stating that Carle had satisfied all legal requirements for the exemptions and is to be refunded $6.2 million dollars it paid in taxes on the exempt properties from 2005 – 2011. Plus, this ruling solidified its entitlement to exemptions from 2020 into the future.

The $6.2 million will be paid back between Champaign County, the city of Urbana, and Cunningham Township.

In 2012 the Illinois General Assembly passed a law to exempt not-for-profit hospitals from paying property taxes. Several lawsuits have been filed since then by the city of Urbana objecting this, saying it’s unfair. To date, the department of revenue has always granted the hospital tax exemptions, but the city has fought them every step of the way.

In a statement Carle Foundation’s CEO James Leonard said, “The court’s ruling is so important for the patients and the community that we serve. Tax exemptions play a vital role in enabling not-for-profit hospitals to maximize investments in new and innovative facilities, technology, and expertise required to provide the exceptional, leading-edge care that our patients expect and deserve.”

WCIA contacted Urbana’s mayor, Diane Marlin, for a statement on the ruling. She said the city is not prepared to speak on it right now.