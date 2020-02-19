Council members postpone vote on ‘smart sensors’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members decided not to vote on Smart Sensor installation downtown.

The agreement with the U of I would put six sensors on traffic signals at intersections. Each one costs $4,500. The city would pay for one and the U of I would pay for the rest.

The devices would track environmental information — including air quality. Cameras would track traffic and pedestrian analysis. Some council members brought up privacy concerns. They plan to gather more information about how the data is stored at the U of I, and how it’s kept private, before voting on the plan. They’ll talk about it again next month.