Conservation district temporarily closes center, trails remain open

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- The Macon County conservation district is temporarily closing its nature center. They’re hoping to lessen the spread of Covid-19. Public programs will also be suspended for the next three weeks, but trails will remain open.

Visitors at the Macon County Conservation District

Marketing manager Katherine Unruh sees the trails as having an emotional benefit. “Having those natural areas is really important because it helps people decompress, and some studies have shown that there are benefits to spending time in nature,” she said.

The conservation district will reopen on December 4th.