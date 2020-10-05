Conservation district celebrates history through archaeology

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- The Macon County conservation district is celebrating history; it held an archaeology open house inviting people to sort through dirt from the homestead prairie farmhouse. The house was built in the eighteen hundreds, so some of the dirt hasn’t been touched in 100 years.

Those searching found several things like glass, firewood, and buttons. Historic sites manager Brent Wielt says they want people to notice the history they can find. “We wanted to give people a chance to see archaeology in action, see what we’re discovering here, and we’re discovering our own history of the site,” said Wielt. The Homestead Prairie farm is also offering tours through October.