Community holds friendship ride to honor death of community member

LEROY, Ill.(WCIA)- You might have seen bright orange T-shirts around Central Illinois today. They held a “Friendship ride” to remember Leroy resident Tyler Graf who died in April. “He loved motorcycles, he was a Harley enthusiast, Orange black; that’s Tyler.” Tyler’s cousin Christie Mash says that’s one thing everyone knew about him.



Tyler’s mom Pat Graf came up with the idea of a friendship ride to honor him. She reached out to people on Facebook, mentioning the idea but never thought this many people would show up. Graf lost her eldest son just a year ago, and seeing this amount of support means the world. Her son Tyler shared so much positivity, and she wanted to share that with central Illinois.



“I Just want to brighten, and better everybody’s day today we come in contact with today anybody that sees us, you know, let’s wave, smile, just make everybody’s day better,” said Graf. Their stop after Leroy was in Heyworth where they grabbed a bite to eat and concluded their ride in Farmer City.