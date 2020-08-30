Community group holds anti-gun violence march

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.(WCIA)- HV Neighborhoods held a rally for anti-gun violence. The organizer, Maurice Hayes wants people to put the guns down. “A lot of the young men and young women living in these communities are hopeless. They feel hopeless, and they feel like there’s nothing out there for them. I felt that way at a point, but I’ve learned throughout the years that that’s not true we just have to chase it.” Hayes started the group because of his connection to the community. “It’s just time to put that same kind of teachings back into the community we speak the same language we from the same environment, the same attitude, and the same mentality,” Hayes said.



Demonstrators marched on Bloomington road, stopping traffic, signs reading “put the guns down” and “your life matters”. That message was deeply personal to one mother who lost her son to gun violence in 2018. Yvonne Johnson said the violence leaves a lasting impact on mothers.

“For any mother out there this is a trauma situation, you’re going to be depressed, most of us you know go out there reach out for help because it’s out there, it’s out there to get.” Activists are asking for more focus on mental health counseling, food assistance, and substance abuse to help make a change. HVNT marketing director Jasmine Wilson wants to be able to help the community receive those resources.



“We’re here for the community, and then we still want to ask questions as well, so what can we do as an organization to put the resources out in the community,” said Wilson. Charlene Haynes-James also lost her son to violence, and she shared her message with all the moms facing the same thing. “We all share the same thing in common, and maybe we can fall on each other and make each other feel good, but with the separation and people not wanting to participate, it’s hard, but I’m here I’m going to be here.” For more information about future marches, you can go to their Facebook page.