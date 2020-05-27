College working on plans for fall semester

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As we head into the next phase to reopen the state, schools are trying to figure out how their fall semester will look. But it will likely be different from what students are used to.

At Parkland College, plans are still in the works. College leaders are trying to decide how to design classes based on which phase of Restore Illinois we are in at that time. For example, if we are in phase five, then fall classes will look as they were designed to look back in January.

“If we were in phase three or phase four, which is sortof where we think we will be, then we are looking at what I would call a blend. A blend of having face-to-face instruction as well as a blend of delivering learning in what we would call the digital environment,” said Parkland College Executive Vice President Pamela Lau. “This is what I would call digital literacy, which is very helpful for learning and teaching, but also essential in preparing students for careers and jobs later on,” she explained.

If we, as a state, revert back to phase two, as we’re in right now, classes will be totally remote. The college is staying in touch with students about how they’ll move forward. College leaders are doing what they can to help students finish as early as possible. But, for example, students who need clinical hours may experience some delays.