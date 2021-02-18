Coles County getting $106k grant to update Embarras River watershed management plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) Director John Kim has announced the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is getting over $106,000 in grant funding to update parts of the 2011 Embarras River Watershed Management Plan.

A press release says the grant will also help design a more specific watershed-based plan for at least one of the 15 sub-watersheds in the Embarras River Watershed.

The Coles County SWCD, along with project partners, is planning education and outreach activities, including watershed meetings and field days.

“This project will update and better define the current watershed land use and opportunities for landowners and producers to adopt to further protection of the Embarras River Watershed,” said Director Kim. “This watershed is home not only to wonderful water resources, but also to a large group of citizens, businesses, and organizations that have embraced the water quality protection through the development and implementation of the watershed management planning process.”

The Coles County SWCD developed the project proposal with help from the University of Illinois, the Illinois and Coles County Farm Bureau, the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, several SWCDs within the watershed, several county boards and cities, along with private landowners and businesses.

The Coles County SWCD applied for a Section 319 of the Clean Water Act grant from Illinois EPA. The total project budget is $177,688, with IEPA providing 60%, or $106,613 in grant funds and the SWCD and project partners providing 40%, or $71,075.

“The Coles County SWCD is dedicated to providing education, leadership, and assistance in order to protect and to promote the wise use of our natural resources, which includes clean water and healthy soils,” said Lauren Spaniol, Resource Conservationist, Coles County SWCD. “Updating the Management Plan is going to allow us and our partners to continue to provide targeted services in the most vulnerable areas of the Embarras River Watershed.

“We’re very pleased with the amount of public support we’ve received through the application process and look forward to continue working with our partners and the public through the update over the next two years and into the future.”

The 2011 Embarras River Watershed Management Plan was an update to the 1996 Embarras River Basin Resource Management Plan. The 2011 watershed characterization will be updated as wil a quantification of point and nonpoint source pollution.

The project is coordinating with local agencies and groups to help watershed landowners and producers adopt best management practices.

This grant continues the voluntary implementation of the Embarras River Watershed Management Plan, which addresses stormwater and nonpoint source (NPS) pollution issues in the watershed that drains into Embarras River, a tributary of the Wabash River, located in southeast Illinois.

The Section 319 Grant Program is a competitive financial assistance grant program established to help control NPS pollution. Federal funds are designated to the Illinois EPA under Section 319 of the Clean Water Act. The funds are then used to support state NPS management programs. NPS pollution occurs when runoff from rain and snowmelt carries pollutants into waterways such as rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands, and even groundwater.

For additional information on Illinois’ Nonpoint Source Management Program and the 319 Grant Program, click this link.

For information and updates from the Coles County Soil and Water Conservation District, click this link.