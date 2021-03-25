Coles County Deputy passes away

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Sheriff’s Department has lost a member of its police force.

The department announced on Facebook that Deputy Brett Kastl passed away early Wednesday morning.

Kastl joined CCSD on May 15, 2006, the post says. Across over 14 years of service, he served as a field training officer, firearms instructor, and correctional officer.

Visitation is planned for 5-7 p.m. March 28 at Adam’s Funeral Chapel in Charleston.

“Please keep Brett’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as he will be greatly missed,” says CCSD.