DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of officers and community members gathered at McDonald’s for Coffee with a Cop.

The event is a way for police to build relationships with the city they serve.

“The general question this morning is how crime’s going, are we doing everything that we can, is there anything we need to do or citizens need to know?”

Donald Dotson didn’t know about the event until he arrived at the restaurant. He was thrilled he had the chance to help build bridges.

“One thing is connecting,” Dotson said. “One thing is showing respect for one another. Love. Those are things where you build a community.”

He says he knows how important those relationships are firsthand.

When Dotson was in his 20s, his car broke down, so he had to walk home from work. He remembered an officer pulling up to offer him a ride.

“That was my first time ever being in the back of a squad car,” Dotson recalled. “But I remember that experience and I hold that experience, because that was someone that cared. And I say we should respect them because they are our heroes.”

It’s moments like that, that officers and the people they serve are hoping for.