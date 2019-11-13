Clean up continues

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Crews are continuing to clean up after Monday’s snowy weather led to an icy Tuesday.

Towing companies say they are still removing cars and trucks from ditches, an effort complicated by the extreme cold. They say some vehicles have been harder to remove because they are stuck to the surface.

Meanwhile, as school districts that cancelled classes or bus routes resume normal operations on Wednesday, some officials say they are learning from this week.

Rural bus routes in Champaign were cancelled on Tuesday, but the school district didn’t clarify it had also cancelled afternoon drop offs on the rural routes. School policy states if the morning bus routes are cancelled, that will automatically translate to afternoon routes as well. The district’s chief communication officer apologized for the miscommunication.