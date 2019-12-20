City plans to reopen two lanes around Collins Tower

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers can breathe a sigh of relief that some road blocks will soon be gone.

Three lanes around Collins Tower have been blocked since late summer. That was because pieces of the 100-year-old tower were falling onto the street. City leaders say this change won’t pose a safety risk.

Here’s how it will look: The closest lane to the tower will stay blocked. Concrete blocks will be around that lane. Inside of those blocks, there will be fencing. Mayor Rickey Williams says they’re confident it will still be just as safe for drivers and pedestrians.

“At one point there really wasn’t much falling down. It was just more dust, and then they put the cover over the sidewalk, and then every once in a while you’d be walking down the sidewalk, you could hear stuff falling on it. And now it’s just bigger and bigger pieces falling,” said Danville resident Andy Cope.

The city was waiting on approval from IDOT to make these changes. They say their main goal in doing it is to improve traffic flow. There is no time set for when those lanes will re-open. Right now, Mayor Williams says the city doesn’t have the concrete barriers or fencing they would need to use.

Back in September, we told you about the City of Danville flying a drone over Collins Tower to assess its safety. Mayor Williams said they were trying to get a better idea of the building’s structural damage. The city said they would reviewing those aerials before moving forward.