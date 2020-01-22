City moves forward with plaza plans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is making progress on plans for the “Neil Street Plaza.”

It would turn the parking lot at Neil and Washington into a public plaza. On Tuesday night, city council members unanimously approved an agreement with engineering firm, Clark Dietz, Inc. The agreement is worth $119,475.

The firm is working on the “immediate phase” of the project — which includes making design plans for a stage, specialty lighting, sidewalk improvements and a crosswalk at Neil and Hill Streets.

