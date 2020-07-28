City leaders, police working on new way to respond to calls

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City leaders and the police department are working on a new way to handle calls for service. Right now, officers respond on their own. It’s called a “One Door” initiative and has been in the works for around two years. Mayor Diane Marlin says this is the perfect time to try it out.

“There’s renewed interest now in rolling out a pilot for this in light of the interest in policing and re-envisioning public safety,” she explained. The plan is to bring in people from other fields – like mental health and substance abuse – to respond with police. They would find ways to help people who need longer term care.

“Local healthcare, Carle hospita. They’re cooperating with Rosecrance for the behavioral health, and then the men’s shelter in Champaign,” explained Marlin. “The idea is to have a different place – a different door for people to walk through, plus a response that’s more tailored to a person’s needs for assistance.”

The plan is still in the early stages, and it will take time to perfect. But Marlin is confident positive change is on the way. “It’s just a better treatment and a better outcome and hopefully a longer-term solution.”

Crisis intervention officers will present the initiative in three weeks at the city council meeting.