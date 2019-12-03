City counsel approves full time SROs

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council voted to approve an intergovernmental agreement to put two full time school resource officers in the middle and high school.

Now it goes back to the school district to give the final green light. ​That vote is expected to happen before the year ends, but no date has been set yet. ​

The schools already had part time SROs.​ The two full time officers would start next year. ​

The mayor and police chief took time on Monday night to emphasize how the SRO’s are intended to build positive relationships between police and the students and to reduce crime and violence between students in the schools.​

Several parents spoke in opposition to the entire concept of having stronger police presence in the school. But there were also many who spoke in favor of SROs.​

The agreement is for the next two and a half years. ​It will cost the school district $320,000 per year for equipment, salary, training and insurance.​

The police chief says the current part time middle school SRO would move into the full time position. ​The high school SRO would be filled by a current patrol officer. ​