City considers nearly $3 million in cuts due to COVID-19 losses

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This pandemic is forcing city leaders to consider $3 million in budget cuts.

That amount is to make up for the loss in money due to COVID-19. That comes from things like lower sales and tourism, from closed restaurants and hotels. However, their plan is to still maintain what they consider “essential services.” The plan includes implementing a soft hiring freeze, meaning essential positions like first responders will still be replaced.

“We’re trying to be as proactive as possible in addressing those revenue shortfalls, and we will continue to be proactive in doing so, but we will also continue to talk to the community about what it is that we’re facing,” said City Finance Director Kay Nees.

Changes you might notice will be less code enforcement and a delay on some capital improvement projects. They also won’t replace certain city vehicles until next fiscal year. Below is a breakdown of the proposed cuts, which total $2.9 million.

$1.28 million reduction to the transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Improvement Fund therefore reducing available funding for capital projects planned in the 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan,

$382,694 reduction to the transfer from the General Fund to the Vehicle Replacement Fund resulting in the delay of nonessential vehicle purchases and extension of vehicle life cycles,

$1.14 million reduction in salary and benefit costs by holding current vacant positions open through July 1, 2021 which will have service impacts and require Departments to realign departmental priorities and goals for the coming fiscal year,

$113,333 reduction of personnel costs by unfunding the Pay for Performance program for Non-Bargaining Unit (NBU) employees for one year, which would delay employee progression through pay grades, and a

$50,000 reduction to Economic Development budget resulting in less funds available for new or underbudgeted economic development incentives.

City staff will present the proposed budget at a meeting on May 12. It will be held electronically and telecast live on CGTV and live streamed on the City’s website. The proposed budget is available here.