City combines grant to help local businesses with repairs

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA)- Monticello is expanding a grant to help out local businesses. The new grant will be called the business improvement grant. It was originally two grants but they’ve combined it and added tighter restrictions.

The city realized having an older downtown meant more wear and tear on buildings, so it focuses on helping replace roofs and tuck pointing. Community development director Callie Mcfarland hopes this change creates a domino effect. “One property will spruce up you’ll see that kind of recriprocate through downtown we have a lot of gorgeous buildings that have already gone through some type of rennovation and reinvestment and so we hope this will put some more interest in doing that”., said Mcfarland.



The city will be hosting an informational zoom about the grant in the beginning of next month.