City clears up misconceptions surrounding emergency declaration

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — City council is making sure people fully understand the meaning of the emergency declaration.

On March 13th, during a special emergency council meeting, city council approved an ordinance implementing the emergency declaration in preparation to address the possibility of the COVID-19 virus. The ordinance includes several orders Mayor Fienan may make for public safety and welfare in emergency situations including natural disasters, public safety, and public health concerns.

Nothing in the ordinance requires any of these to be implemented or exersized.

The city says this has caused many people to ask questions about why the declaration was made. It was done for preparation, in case a crisis occurs.

“This is a challenging, unprecedented time for our community, and in my 39 years as the City Attorney this is the first time this type of emergency action has been needed. It required prompt and immediate steps in order to maintain essential services required by our community,” said Fred Stavins. “To be extremely clear, only provisions that are necessary to protect the public health in this situation will be enacted. The City Council would never take an action to violate anyone’s civil liberties.”

In a release sent out Saturday night, the city said it wants people to know the following…

“This section of the City Municipal Code, that outlines the declaration, has been in place since at least 1969. Champaign’s list of emergency powers mirror those of the governor. The City of Champaign is not unique in the language outlined under its orders and regulations. Many cities and states provide for similar listings of emergency powers in the event of a declaration of an emergency by a governor or a mayor. This includes the following Illinois communities: Rockford, Aurora, Normal, Naperville, Northbrook, Peoria, Joliet, Glenview, Glen Ellyn, Centralia, Peoria, and Springfield. Additionally, San Antonio, TX; Minneapolis, MN; Syracuse, NY; Seattle, WA; and the states of Georgia and Florida possess similar language in their emergency orders. It is unfortunate that the action taken by City Council to protect the community has been misconstrued in a time when we need clear, accurate information to protect public health.”