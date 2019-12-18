City approves road closure for new Carle medical center

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The proposal to build a $70 million dollar Carle hospital facility in Danville was met with opposition by some people who showed up to the city council meeting Tuesday night.

Council voted to approve vacating the streets that Carle proposed to build the property around. That includes part of Logan Street. It’s a main road for OSF emergency department transportation.

OSF administration, along with others who live in Danville, brought their frustrations to council on how this closure could negatively impact traffic and transporting patients.

Carle representatives said this was a deal or no deal situation. Either the city could vote to vacate the streets, or the project would not move forward. The room was packed wall to wall with people sharing their opinions and concerns.

The 17 acre medical center that would sit between Logan, Gilbert, Madison and and West North Street. While OSF has said they do not oppose the Carle facility, representatives do still oppose the closure of Logan. People will have to find alternate routes around the new facility, including ambulances transporting patients to OSF.

Carle representatives said this plot of land was the option the city presented years ago, and they have no intention of altering the design. Chief Medical Officer Chuck Dennis said, “It requires a certain amount of space and if Logan Street is not vacated we will not have the adequate amount of space to put this project in this part of town.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, many questioned why Carle hasn’t presented other options. But Dennis continued to emphasize that the Logan Street closure would make or break their plan to build the new facility. He said, “I don’t believe that the closure of Logan is going to have a substantial impact on the healthcare but not closing it and having it go in another direction will lose an opportunity that won’t come again in decades.”

Carle representatives say there is no set date for the groundbreaking, but they plan to complete the construction by late 2021.