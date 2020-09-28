Church pastor hopes to share a taste of Korean culture through food

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)- Southwest Elementary in Danville is switching to virtual learning after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. The school initially gave parents a choice between learning remotely or in person. But now -- everyone will take classes online until at least October 5th. Parent Kathy Moore says she understands safety comes first but says things can get tough at home. "I try to help as much as I can but unfortunately not being a teacher sometimes some of the stuff that I know how to do is not how they do it anymore." The school will undergo a deep cleaning while the building is closed.

But Doug Toole from Vermilion county public health says they also see a recent rise in Covid cases, and with flu season already here, they're seeing more people get their shots. "We've had a handful of drive-through flu clinics here at the health department they've been attended very well. We see bigger numbers at the beginning than which were used to seeing,", said Toole. Due to the rising Covid cases in Vermilion county, the school district urges parents to monitor their children for Covid-19 symptoms. Parents with questions can refer to the statement District 118 released today on their Facebook page.