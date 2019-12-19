Church collects donations for family after fire

MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A church in Arthur is coming forward to help a family that lost everything in a house fire and explosion. The fire happened Sunday morning in Sullivan on South Grant Street between Roane and Eden Street. No one was hurt, but the family was left with nothing.

Arthur United Methodist Church is collecting clothing donations and Christmas gifts for them.

“They were all home when it happened,” said the homeowner’s daughter-in-law Sami Collins.

Collins knows the outcome from Sunday morning’s fire could have been much worse. Her father-in-law and five other people were in their Sullivan home when it caught on fire and then exploded. At first, Collins says she wasn’t sure if they were all okay. “We didn’t know. We didn’t know. My heart stopped.”

Eventually she found out everyone had gotten out safe. Fire crews haven’t released the cause of the fire yet. They say it will probably be ruled undetermined, but they do know the explosion came from oxygen bottles.

“The female in the house — she is terminally sick, she has cancer, and they had a bunch of oxygen tanks, And there was a heater.” said Collins.

In the aftermath of it all, there are still a lot of questions, but more important than answering those is taking care of an immediate need.

“They need clothes. They need men’s clothes; women’s clothes, children’s, especially children’s. They lost all their Christmas presents — everything,” said Collins.

That’s where Arthur United Methodist Church comes in.

“Family member came to the church office and talked to our secretary here and said they had the need and we said we’d be glad to help,” said pastor Bruce Weiman.

The church collects donated items in what they call “God’s closet” all year-round, but now they’re stepping up to the plate to also collect for this family.

“The reason we do these things is very simple. It’s because Jesus tells us to. There’s nothing else more complicated than that,” said Weiman. “We have people who have need and people who have resources. We’re the ones that bring those two people together.”

Collins says her family thanks Sullivan and all surrounding communities for how they have rallied around them.

Six people were living in that home: Three men, two girls, and one woman. Most of their needs include clothing items for those people.

Below is a list of the sizes they wear:

2 little girls

-sizes 3T and 5T in pants

-Small in shirts

-Shoe size: 11 and 12

Men

-Pant sizes: 30/30 and 30/32

-Shoes: 11.5

-Men: size: 46 Jeans

-2 XL in shirts

-Men: size 18 in Jeans

-Large in shirts

-Women: Medium Pajamas