Christmas parade still goes on despite Covid

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)- Farmer city decided to have their annual Christmas parade despite Covid-19. Dewitt county currently has 570 known cases, but organizers feel it was safe because people were able to socially distance outside.



The parade featured several floats that stretched along Main street. People marching in the parade threw candy to kids. The main organizer Chad Wills said there’s been so many cancelations on the holiday calendar, they wanted to forge ahead.



“It was important this year with so many things going on with Covid and so many other things getting cancelled that we go ahead and proceed forward with the event in a safe manner for both our participants and our spectators,” he said.

This was the 46th consecutive year for the event.