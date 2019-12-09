Champaign Schools to consider campus swap

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A significant change could be coming to Champaign Unit 4 Schools.

The agenda for Monday’s board meeting previews an expected proposal to swap the locations of two of Champaign Schools’ elementary campuses.

The change would impact Garden Hills and International Prep Academy.

Students and staff — as well as instruction methods — would move from one building to the other.

Garden Hills is a federally-funded magnet school.

IPA is a dual-language school.

If the change happens, IPA would expand to include middle school students.

There are also multiple proposals detailed for construction at the IPA building located on Kirby Ave.

IPA was one of the campuses included in the voter-approved referendum project lineup in 2016. Its original budget of $6 million included an expansion of the school’s gym and cafeteria, renovations for a secure front entrance and updated classrooms.

Now, district officials are considering expanding the project’s scope, which could include upping the budget from anywhere to $3 million more or $13 million more, depending on how much the scope changes.

