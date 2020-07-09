Champaign Goodwill store to remain temporarily closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —The Goodwill store in Champaign remains temporarily closed after an employee reported positive results for COVID-19 Monday.

Officials say the store has been completely disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

“We have no concerns about the store’s safety at this time,” said Land of Lincoln Goodwill CEO, Ron Culves. “We just want our customer and donors to know we have a healthy and safe team inside the store.”

At all Goodwill stores every employee undergoes both morning and mid-day health screenings daily. In accordance with the State’s guidelines, all 15 retail stores operate under reduced hours: 10 am –6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and Noon –5 pm on Sunday.

The stores also operate with occupancy limits to support social distancing and signs are posted at the entrance to each store outlining this and other safety precautions.

Once all the employee test results are known and a plan is in place to staff theChampaignstore, an announcement of a future reopening date will be made.