Champaign County Clerk looks into non-US citizen voters

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Seven of the 600 non-US citizens registered to vote in Illinois are in Champaign County. But only two of them actually voted in the 2018 general election. Another voted in the 2006 general election. There’s a chance these people accidentally said they were non-US citizens when they were actually citizens.

The Champaign County Clerk’s office has sent all of them letters. The letters ask them to confirm that they are who they say they are.

“There’s a lot of conversation. People are in an uproar saying that they’re criminals and various other type of things. And they – every report I’ve heard they said that I’m not a citizen and so if they were sent accurate information or official information from an election authority then they may think that they can vote,” said Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons. He went on to explain that, if these people come from other countries, they may be used to different systems of government, and they may have been misled by receiving an official letter leading them to believe they can vote.

If those people don’t respond, they go on an inactive list. That means, if they try to show up and vote without responding to that letter, they would have to bring an ID and register again if they are U.S. citizens.

If the system had been operating properly, the people who said they were non-US citizens should not have been able to vote.