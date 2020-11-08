Central Illinoisans react to presidential election outcome

US President-elect Joe Biden (C-R) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (C-L) react as confetti falls, with Jill Biden (R) and Douglas Emhoff, after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CENTRAL Ill. (WCIA)- Central Illinoisans are reacting to the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president. Urbana couple James and Eboni Gallaher said they felt a relief when they found out. “He’s A leader who seems more appropriate to be in the white house, said James. I have a sense of relief because I was holding my breath and feel like I can exhale.”, said Eboni.

While Champaign cosmetologist Mercedes Quinn thinks this is more than just a win. “I’m happy that Kamala is in office because as a black woman we do need a lot of that black woman empowerment.” She also feels having a woman as a vice president can leave an impact on younger girls and she hopes to do the same. “I want it so that girls don’t feel bad about having natural hair and that’s what I’m here for”, said Quinn.



Meanwhile in Springfield, Trump supporters gathered in front of the capitol, saying they still believe trump will win, and in Arcola veteran Robert Clark hopes that people can put differences aside. ” I hope that everybody can just start working together and settle their differences and get on problems of our country and get them taken care of”, said Clark.