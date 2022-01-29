Car strikes house in Decatur late Friday night

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A car struck a Decatur woman’s house shortly before midnight Friday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue in Decatur at 11:51 PM. A woman and her dog were sleeping inside when the car struck the house, leaving behind damage mainly to the front porch. The woman and her dog are ok at this time. The woman’s son sent us these images.

A suspect was seen being taken into custody by the police. We will learn what he was charged with as well as if they were injured or not as we get more updates.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back in as we learn more.