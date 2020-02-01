Car parts stolen from business twice in one week

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Car parts were cut out and stolen from vans used for an after-school martial arts program.

Kruger’s ATA Martial Arts in Danville was hit not once but twice by a thief this week. The first happened earlier this week, the second on Thursday night. The car parts that were cut out are worth thousands of dollars, not to mention the extensive damage it did to the vans themselves in the process.

Jen Kruger says, “I got tears in my eyes filing the police report because I wondered what am I going to do?” Questions rushed through her mind when she realized someone had stolen from her business.

Kruger described the discovery saying, “My husband came out to check for gas put the key in the ignition and it sounded really loud and when it crawled underneath it all three of the mufflers were dragging on the ground because they cut off the catalytic converters.”

What makes this worse is this was a repeat offense. Kruger says, “Unfortunately on the first van they didn’t know what they were doing and the way they cut it that van is going to cost me way more because they cut some special piping that was underneath it.” She believes the damage will cost at least $8,000.

The vans that were vandalized are used to pick up more than 100 kids from schools in several counties for the after school program at ATA Martial Arts. What happened has made parents like Dawn Merrill furious. She says, “I am angry. I am absolutely livid. Not a lot of people know what Jen does to operate this business. She’s up late at night she’s grocery shopping and she’s putting together curriculum and more.”

Even though the business has a six foot fence around it and security cameras, whoever did this has not been arrested. Kruger says, “It breaks my heart. Not only did they violate my trust but they violated the kids trust.”

The business owners plan to increase their security to warn this thief not to come back. If you know anything about this crime call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250