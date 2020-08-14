Canoe along the Sangamon River

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors, you might want to try this.

The Macon County Conservation District is offering guided canoe tours along the Sangamon River.

Trips will be Saturdays August 29th, September 19th and October 17th from 1-4 P.M.

Canoes are $25.00 each.

All equipment will be provided for this leisurely exploration of the Sangamon River, including canoes, paddles, and life vest. Meeting location will be determined prior to each trip, based on river conditions. Registered participants will be contacted before their trip with the meeting location.

Participants should wear clothes that could get wet, and bring a hat and water. At least one adult is required per canoe. Must pre-register online by noon the day before the trip at MaconCountyConservation.org.