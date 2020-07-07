Canceled festival to impact greater region

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Sweetcorn Festival organizers say its cancellation will have a ripple effect on surrounding communities.

Around 10,000 people come to the festival every year. Those people, organizers say, stay in hotels all around Vermilion County, but the final straw for them came from their insurance company, who said the Hoopeston Jaycees may not get coverage if someone who went got COVID-19.

“We hope everyone respects our decision. We didn’t take it lightly at all. We pushed it as long as we could. Hopefully everyone comes back and sees us in 2021,” said treasurer Brad Hardcastle.

Organizers are also looking at new ways to raise money. Normally, the money from the festival goes straight to providing toys for needy kids. Instead, they hope to have a fundraiser later in the fall. They’re already taking donations now. If you want to give, contact them on the Sweetcorn Festivals’s Facebook page. They hope to eventually set up a PayPal system as well.