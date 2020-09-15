Campustown favorite shuts down due to COVID-19 losses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Campustown favorite has closed for good. Merry Ann’s on Oregon and Gregory is shut down after 10 years. The owner says it’s mostly because of COVID-19.

They closed for five months starting in March and were only open again for a few weeks in August before the city ordered Campustown restaurants to stop indoor seating. Merry Ann’s still has their Champaign location at Neil and Kirby. Their last day open at their Urbana location was September 5.