Businesses get grant assistance to ease burden from restrictions

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — While many businesses are struggling to get by, some are getting a boost from the state. Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana, a country music venue, is one of them.

“Likely we’ll be one of the last places to open, and we recognize that,” said owner Charlie Harris. The tavern is getting $10,000 in grant funding. Harris knows exactly where that money will go. “Rent and bills… utilities, infrastructure,” he explained. “We’ve lost 90 to 95 percent of our business.”

The entertainment venue and drink venue is doing everything it can think of to bring in money. “We’re doing to-go alcohol sales, beer and booze,” said Harris.

In the meantime, other businesses are still trying to get by on their own. One that’s doing well is Philo Tavern, but they attribute most of their success to the community. “Everywhere around this immediate area has just been phenomenal. They’ve just supported us completely,” said employee Sterling Bollman.

Others, like Seven Saints in downtown Champaign have temporarily closed, but with the extension of the stay-at-home order, they are considering opening back up in some capacity.

Seven Saints has chosen to close completely since the initial SIP mandate was issued. With the SIP mandate being extended, other options may be considered but the cost-benefit analysis is still being assessed. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak we believe it is imperative, as always, to follow official mandates and guidelines and take every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff. We are, as always, committed to serving food safely, offering a welcoming environment, and helping to shape memorable experiences. While it may take some time to determine the best way to accomplish this commitment within a new framework of food service, we are enthusiastic about being a part of revitalizing the C-U Community moving forward.

With their fate decided at least until the end of May, all businesses are just trying to stay optimistic. “We’re kinda ready to ride this out until it’s over. You can’t really sit and dwell on it too much because there’s nothing you can do,” said Bollman.

The winners of those grants were chosen like lottery winners. More than 12,000 applied for grants, and more than 700 were chosen. Other businesses that received grants in Champaign County are Carribean Grill, Sticky Rice, Country Inn & Suites and Hyatt Place. They’ll each receive a different amount.