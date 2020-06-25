Businesses gear up for Phase 4

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses are getting ready for phase four. Tomorrow, places like restaurants, gyms and bowling alleys can start letting people inside. That’s a boost for those who have been closed for months.

Willow Pond Golf Course is already open with restrictions, but in this next phase they can serve food inside. General Manager Tom Wilks says it’s a welcome change.

“Now we’re getting into that hot season, and this is gonna help relieve a little bit of stress for people,” said Wilks.

They’ll be able to seat 50 more people, but it’s not just serving inside that they’re looking forward to.

“We got the gaming getting ready to turn on at 7 in the morning, so we’ve got that spaced, we’ll do our sanitizing.”

It’ll also be easier for people out on the course, as golf cart restrictions are easing.

“This last month, it’s been one to a cart if you’re not family,” said Wilks.

Wilks hopes the added freedom will help them make up for their losses.

“When May and June hit, that kindof dipped into our pockets, so now we’re really going strong.”

Restaurants can seat groups of up to ten people starting tomorrow. Other businesses like gyms, theaters, and venues can also open with limited capacity. A full list can be found here.